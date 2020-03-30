Health Care Sector Update for 03/30/2020: REGN,ATHX,JNJ,BRKR

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ +7.45%

PFE +5.79%

ABT +6.02%

MRK +7.63%

AMGN +4.58%

Health care stocks surged Monday, with the NYSE Health Care Index climbing almost 4.6% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up 4.3%. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was ahead 3.6% this afternoon.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) was 5.7% higher after the biopharmaceuticals company released more positive data from phase III testing of its evinacumab drug candidate in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, an inherited condition causing severely elevated levels of so-called "bad" cholesterol, with HoFH patients who added evinacumab to their usual cholesterol drugs saw their levels of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol drop by 49% compared with patients in the placebo group.

In other sector news:

(+) Athersys (ATHX) was more than 28% higher after Monday saying Japanese drugmaker Healios has acquired another 4 million of its shares at $1.76 apiece, providing just over $7 million in new funding for the regenerative medicines company and increasing Healios' equity stake in Athersys to 12 million shares, or about 9.4% of its outstanding stock.

(+) Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) rose 7.5% on Monday after saying it expects to begin human clinical trials of its lead COVID-19 candidate vaccine by September and with the first treatments available as soon as early 2021. J&J and the US Department of Health and Human Services have committed over $1 billion for the project as part of their expanded partnership and were also working to ramp up capacity to produce more than 1 billion doses of the vaccine, if successful, or its two back-up candidates.

(+) Bruker (BRKR) was 2.5% higher, overcoming an earlier decline, after the molecular and diagnostics instruments company late Friday reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.53 per share, down from $0.54 per share during the year-ago period and trailing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.06 per share.

