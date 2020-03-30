US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 03/30/2020: BLPH, OMI, ABT, JNJ, PFE, MRK, AMGN

MT Newswires MTNewswires
Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: +3.81%

PFE: +0.81%

ABT: +10.86%

MRK: +1.38%

AMGN: +1.58%

Health care majors were trading higher pre-market Monday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH), which was surging 40% after saying it has started treatment with the Inopulse inhaled nitric oxide system in a patient diagnosed with COVID-19.

(+) Owens & Minor (OMI) is increasing production of personal protective equipment in the fight against the spread of the COVID-19 disease, the company's top executive told CNBC anchor Jim Cramer. Owens & Minor was recently up more than 37%.

(+) Abbott Laboratories (ABT) was advancing more than 11% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has issued emergency use authorization for the company's molecular point-of-care test that can detect COVID-19 in as little as five minutes.

