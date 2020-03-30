Health Care Sector Update for 03/30/2020: ATHX,JNJ,BRKR

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ +7.9%

PFE +3.8%

ABT +8.1%

MRK +6.6%

AMGN +4.1%

Health care stocks were rising, with the NYSE Health Care Index climbing about 4% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up 4.1%. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was ahead 3.3% this afternoon.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Athersys (ATHX) was nearly 17% higher on Monday after saying Japanese drugmaker Healios has acquired another 4 million of its shares at $1.76 apiece, providing just over $7 million in new funding for the regenerative medicines company and increasing Healios' equity stake in Athersys to 12 million shares, or about 9.4% of its outstanding stock.

In other sector news:

(+) Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) rose nearly 8% on Monday after saying it expects to begin human clinical trials of its lead COVID-19 candidate vaccine by September and with the first treatments available as soon as early 2021. J&J and the US Department of Health and Human Services have committed over $1 billion for the project as part of their expanded partnership and were also working to ramp up capacity to produce more than 1 billion doses of the vaccine, if successful, or its two back-up candidates.

(-) Bruker (BRKR) was 1% higher, overcoming an earlier decline, after the molecular and diagnostics instruments company late Friday reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.53 per share, down from $0.54 per share during the year-ago period and trailing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.06 per share.

