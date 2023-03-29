Health Care Sector Update for 03/29/2023: REGN, HRMY, JNJ

Health care stocks were mixed Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index little changed and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was more than 1% higher.

In company news, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' (REGN) shares were down 0.7% Wednesday afternoon. The company said the European Commission approved Libtayo in combination with chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of advanced PD-L1 positive non-small cell lung cancer.

Harmony Biosciences (HRMY) shares were up 9.4% after the company said that the enrollment of adult patients with idiopathic hypersomnia, or excessive daytime sleepiness, in its phase 3 trial of pitolisant is ahead of schedule.

Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) Janssen Pharmaceutical unit said Wednesday it will discontinue its respiratory syncytial virus vaccine program in adults to "focus on medicines with the greatest potential benefit to patients." Johnson & Johnson's shares were up 0.7% in recent Wednesday afternoon trading.

