US Markets
ARCT

Health Care Sector Update for 03/29/2023: ARCT, SHCR, BMEA, XLV, IBB

March 29, 2023 — 09:13 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were advancing premarket Wednesday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was up 0.6% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was 0.7% higher.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings (ARCT) rose over 27% in value after it reported Q4 earnings late Tuesday of $4.33 per diluted share, swinging from a loss of $1.47 a year ago. Revenue for the quarter ended Dec. 31 rose to $160.3 million from $5.8 million a year earlier.

Sharecare (SHCR) was down more than 10% after it reported a Q4 adjusted loss of $0.02 per diluted share, compared with an adjusted loss of $0.01 per share a year earlier. The company said it projects 2023 revenue to be $450 million to $460 million. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ are expecting $518.5 million.

Biomea Fusion (BMEA) was over 5% higher after it launched an underwritten public offering of $125 million of its shares.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ARCT
SHCR
BMEA
XLV
IBB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.