Health Care Sector Update for 03/29/2023: ARCT, SHCR, BMEA, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were advancing premarket Wednesday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was up 0.6% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was 0.7% higher.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings (ARCT) rose over 27% in value after it reported Q4 earnings late Tuesday of $4.33 per diluted share, swinging from a loss of $1.47 a year ago. Revenue for the quarter ended Dec. 31 rose to $160.3 million from $5.8 million a year earlier.

Sharecare (SHCR) was down more than 10% after it reported a Q4 adjusted loss of $0.02 per diluted share, compared with an adjusted loss of $0.01 per share a year earlier. The company said it projects 2023 revenue to be $450 million to $460 million. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ are expecting $518.5 million.

Biomea Fusion (BMEA) was over 5% higher after it launched an underwritten public offering of $125 million of its shares.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.