ARCT

Health Care Sector Update for 03/29/2023: ARCT, REGN, HRMY, JNJ

March 29, 2023 — 04:01 pm EDT

Health care stocks were steady late Wednesday, with the NYSE Health Care Index little changed while the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was up 0.2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was up 1.5%.

In company news, Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) surged over 31% after the firm reported better-than-expected Q4 results.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) was down 0.8%. The company said the European Commission approved Libtayo in combination with chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of advanced PD-L1 positive non-small cell lung cancer.

Harmony Biosciences (HRMY) was up 7.8% after the company said that the enrollment of adult patients with idiopathic hypersomnia, or excessive daytime sleepiness, in its phase 3 trial of pitolisant is ahead of schedule.

Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) Janssen Pharmaceutical unit said it will discontinue its respiratory syncytial virus vaccine program in adults to "focus on medicines with the greatest potential benefit to patients." Johnson & Johnson added 0.9%.

