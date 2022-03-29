Health Care Sector Update for 03/29/2022: MRNA,PFE,BNTX,IGMS,DNA,NEO

Health care stocks were finishing moderately higher Tuesday, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.6% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) gaining 0.5%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was increasing more than 2.7%.

In company news, Moderna (MRNA) rose 4.4% after the US Food and Drug Administration, as expected, approved a second booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccines for adults 50 years and older as well as for immunocompromised individuals at least 12 years old and at risk of developing severe illness. Shares of Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX), which jointly developed a COVID-19 vaccine, slid 1.1% and added 3.6%, respectively.

IGM Biosciences (IGMS) nearly doubled in value, rising almost 97%, after announcing an exclusive worldwide collaboration agreement with Sanofi (SNY) for multiple oncology, autoimmune and inflammation targets. Separately, IGM Biosciences reported a Q4 net loss of $1.50 per diluted share, widening from a $0.79 loss a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a GAAP loss of $1.54 per share.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings (DNA) rose nearly 23% after the cell-programming company reported a 363% year-over-year increase in Q4 revenue to $148.5 million, topping Wall Street expectations by $53.6 million. It also is projecting between $325 million to $340 million in FY22 revenue compared with the Capital IQ consensus of $302.1 million.

NeoGenomics (NEO) dropped more than 38% to its lowest share price in nearly four years before rebounding slightly after the oncology testing company said its Q1 revenue likely will trail its prior guidance expecting between $118 million to $120 million for the three months ending March 31. The company also said CEO Mark Mallon has stepped down, effective immediately.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.