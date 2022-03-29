Health Care Sector Update for 03/29/2022: IGMS, SNY, LHCG, UNH, NVO, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were climbing premarket Tuesday. The iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was 0.7% higher and the Health Care SPDR (XLV) was recently advancing by 0.5%.

IGM Biosciences (IGMS) was gaining over 42% in value after announcing an exclusive worldwide collaboration agreement with Sanofi (SNY) for multiple oncology, autoimmune and inflammation targets. Separately, IGM Biosciences reported a Q4 net loss of $1.50 per diluted share, widening from a $0.79 loss a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a GAAP loss of $1.54 per share.

LHC Group (LHCG) was up more than 7% after UnitedHealth Group (UNH) unit Optum said it has agreed to acquire the in-home healthcare services firm for $170 per share in cash.

Novo Nordisk (NVO) was almost 3% higher after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has approved Ozempic as a once-weekly subcutaneous injection to treat adult patients with type 2 diabetes.

