Health Care Sector Update for 03/29/2022: IGMS, DNA, NEO

Health care stocks were narrowly higher, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.2% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) hanging on for a less than 0.1% gain.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, still was increasing 1.8%.

In company news, IGM Biosciences (IGMS) has more than doubled in price, rising nearly 115% in recent trade, after announcing an exclusive global collaboration agreement with French drug maker Sanofi (SNY) that includes a $150 million upfront payment from Sanofi and up to $6 billion more in development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments. IGM Biosciences Tuesday also reported a slightly smaller-than-expected Q4 net loss and disclosed plans for a $200 million public stock offering.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings (DNA) rose nearly 22% after the cell-programming company reported a 363% year-over-year increase in Q4 revenue to $148.5 million, topping Wall Street expectations by $53.6 million. It also is projecting between $325 million to $340 million in FY22 revenue compared with the Capital IQ consensus call looking for $302.1 million.

NeoGenomics (NEO) was dropping almost 26%, earlier sinking more than 38% to its lowest share price in nearly four years, after the oncology testing company said its Q1 revenue likely will trail its prior guidance expecting between $118 million to $120 million for the three months ending March 31. The company also said CEO Mark Mallon has stepped down, effective immediately.

