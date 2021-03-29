Health Care Sector Update for 03/29/2021: KZIA,HGEN,CPHI,ORPH

Health care stocks added to their narrow Monday gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.5% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was up 0.6%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was sinking 1.0%.

In company news, Kazia Therapeutics (KZIA) climbed 14.5% after Monday saying it has agreed to license its paxalisib brain cancer medication to Chinese drugmaker Simcere Pharmaceutica Group in exchange for an $11 million upfront payment and up to $281 million in additional milestone payments.

Humanigen (HGEN) was 53% higher after saying it expects to soon seek an emergency use authorization for its lenzilumab drug candidate after COVID-19 patients treated with the monoclonal antibody in addition to other medications like steroids or remdesivir were 54% more likely to survive without needing mechanical ventilation than patients receiving a placebo and the other treatments during phase III testing.

China Pharma Holdings (CPHI) rose 37% after the medical supplies company late Friday said it narrowed its FY20 net loss to $0.07 per share compared with its $0.48 per share loss during the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2019.

To the downside, Orphazyme A/S (ORPH) tumbled over 31% after the Danish drugmaker Monday said its arimoclomol drug candidate failed to meet the primary or secondary endpoints of a phase II/III trial in patients with inclusion body myositis, a progressively debilitating muscle-wasting disease.

