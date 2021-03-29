Health Care Sector Update for 03/29/2021: HGEN,CPHI,ORPH

US Markets
Health care stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.4% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up 0.6%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was sinking 0.7%.

In company news, Humanigen (HGEN) was 68% higher Monday after saying its drug lenzilumab may have the potential to treat and prevent serious and potentially fatal outcomes in patients hospitalized with COVID-19 pneumonia.

China Pharma Holdings (CPHI) rose almost 30% after the medical supplies company late Friday said it narrowed its FY20 net loss to $0.07 per share compared with its $0.48 per share during the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2019.

Orphazyme A/S (ORPH) tumbled nearly 29% after the Danish drugmaker said Monday its arimoclomol drug candidate failed to meet the primary or secondary endpoints of a phase II/III trial in patients with inclusion body myositis.

