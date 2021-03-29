Health Care Sector Update for 03/29/2021: HGEN, IONS, BLUE, BMY, XLV, IBB

US Markets
Health care stocks were mixed premarket Monday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was up 0.05% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was 0.09% lower in recent trading.

Humanigen (HGEN) was surging past 61% after the biopharmaceutical company said its drug lenzilumab may have the potential to treat and prevent serious and potentially fatal outcomes in patients hospitalized with COVID-19 pneumonia.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) was nearly 7% higher after saying a mid-stage study of IONIS-PKK-LRx has met its primary and secondary endpoints in treating hereditary angioedema, a rare disease that results in recurrent, painful attacks of swelling affecting the arms, legs and face, among others.

Bluebird Bio (BLUE) was advancing by more than 5% after the company and Bristol-Myers (BMY) said that the US Food and Drug Administration has approved Abecma, or idecabtagene vicleucel, as a potential treatment for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer.

