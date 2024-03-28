Health Care Sector Update for 03/28/2024: WBA, JNJ, LLY, AMZN

Health care stocks were higher Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index adding 0.4% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) decreased 0.3%.

In corporate news, Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) lowered the high end of its full-year earnings outlook, even though it reported stronger-than-expected fiscal Q2 revenue. Its shares gained 3%.

Eli Lilly's (LLY) weight loss drug Zepbound is facing a shortage across the US, Bloomberg reported Thursday, citing Rite Aid and Amazon.com's (AMZN) Amazon Pharmacy. Eli Lilly shares rose 0.8%.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) will pay $75 million to settle a lawsuit accusing it of failing to warn consumers about the alleged cancer risks of the company's talc-based baby powder over a period of almost 50 years, Bloomberg reported Thursday. Johnson & Johnson shares were rising 0.3%.

