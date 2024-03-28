News & Insights

US Markets
WBA

Health Care Sector Update for 03/28/2024: WBA, JNJ, LLY, AMZN

March 28, 2024 — 01:46 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were higher Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index adding 0.4% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) decreased 0.3%.

In corporate news, Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) lowered the high end of its full-year earnings outlook, even though it reported stronger-than-expected fiscal Q2 revenue. Its shares gained 3%.

Eli Lilly's (LLY) weight loss drug Zepbound is facing a shortage across the US, Bloomberg reported Thursday, citing Rite Aid and Amazon.com's (AMZN) Amazon Pharmacy. Eli Lilly shares rose 0.8%.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) will pay $75 million to settle a lawsuit accusing it of failing to warn consumers about the alleged cancer risks of the company's talc-based baby powder over a period of almost 50 years, Bloomberg reported Thursday. Johnson & Johnson shares were rising 0.3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WBA
JNJ
LLY
AMZN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.