Health Care Sector Update for 03/28/2024: KOD, AVTX, WBA, LLY, AMZN

Health care stocks were higher late Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index up 0.3% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) adding 0.2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) decreased 0.3%.

In corporate news, Kodiak Sciences (KOD) shares tumbled 28% after the company reported a wider-than-expected Q4 loss.

Avalo Therapeutics (AVTX) shares skyrocketed 376% as the company said late Wednesday it acquired AlmataBio. Also, Avalo said late Wednesday it entered into a definitive agreement to offer preferred stock and warrants in a private placement for gross proceeds of up to $185 million, including an initial gross upfront investment of $115.6 million, it said.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) lowered the high end of its full-year earnings outlook, even though it reported stronger-than-expected fiscal Q2 revenue. Its shares gained 3.4%.

Eli Lilly's (LLY) weight loss drug Zepbound is facing a shortage across the US, Bloomberg reported Thursday, citing Rite Aid and Amazon.com's (AMZN) Amazon Pharmacy. Eli Lilly shares were up 0.1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.