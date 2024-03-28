Health Care Sector Update for 03/28/2024: AKBA, HCM, STOK, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were advancing premarket Thursday, with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.1% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) recently 0.5% higher.

Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) was more than 11% higher after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has approved its Vafseo tablets for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease in adults on dialysis for at least three months.

Hutchmed (HCM) rose more than 6% after saying the China National Medical Products Administration has accepted for review its supplemental new drug application for savolitinib as a treatment for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

Stoke Therapeutics (STOK) was up 0.9% after it priced an upsized $125 million public stock offering at $13.50 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.