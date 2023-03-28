Health Care Sector Update for 03/28/2023: SLN, WBA, MNPR

US Markets
March 28, 2023

Health care stocks were lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.7% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) also down 0.7%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) also was down 0.1%.

In company news, Silence Therapeutics (SLN) was rising 0.4% after it said it will buy back the exclusive global rights to two siRNA drug targets under a collaboration deal with Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals. The biotech company said it won't make any upfront payment for the two assets, but Mallinckrodt may get future milestones and low single-digit royalties on sales.

Monopar Therapeutics (MNPR) was down over 52% after saying it will discontinue the development of Validive as an interim analysis of a phase 2b/3 trial of the product candidate in preventing severe oral mucositis showed that the trial didn't meet the efficacy threshold.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) shares were up 3.7% after it posted fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings Tuesday of $1.16 per diluted share, down from $1.59 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $1.11.

