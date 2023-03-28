Health Care Sector Update for 03/28/2023: OSCR, WBA, MNPR, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were lower pre-bell Tuesday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was down 0.1% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was slipping by 0.3%.

Oscar Health (OSCR) said it has appointed Mark Bertolini as chief executive officer, starting April 3. Oscar Health was recently rallying by more than 39%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) was advancing 1.2% after it posted fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.16 per diluted share, down from $1.59 per share a year ago but above the estimate of $1.11 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Monopar Therapeutics (MNPR) was shedding over 49% in value after saying it will discontinue the development of Validive as an interim analysis of a phase 2b/3 trial of the product candidate in preventing severe oral mucositis showed that the trial did not meet the pre-defined efficacy threshold.

