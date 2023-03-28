US Markets
OSCR

Health Care Sector Update for 03/28/2023: OSCR, WBA, MNPR, XLV, IBB

March 28, 2023 — 09:17 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were lower pre-bell Tuesday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was down 0.1% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was slipping by 0.3%.

Oscar Health (OSCR) said it has appointed Mark Bertolini as chief executive officer, starting April 3. Oscar Health was recently rallying by more than 39%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) was advancing 1.2% after it posted fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.16 per diluted share, down from $1.59 per share a year ago but above the estimate of $1.11 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Monopar Therapeutics (MNPR) was shedding over 49% in value after saying it will discontinue the development of Validive as an interim analysis of a phase 2b/3 trial of the product candidate in preventing severe oral mucositis showed that the trial did not meet the pre-defined efficacy threshold.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OSCR
WBA
MNPR
XLV
IBB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.