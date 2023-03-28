Health Care Sector Update for 03/28/2023: MNPR, VYGR, WBA, SLN

Healthcare stocks were lower late Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.6% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.8%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was little changed.

In company news, Monopar Therapeutics (MNPR) tumbled 51%. The company said it will discontinue the development of Validive. An interim analysis of a Phase 2b/3 trial of the product candidate in preventing severe oral mucositis showed that it didn't meet the efficacy threshold.

Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) fell 3%. The company presented additional data from preclinical trial of its prospective gene therapires for Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease at an industry conference this week in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) shares were up 2.7%. The company posted fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings Tuesday that topped estimates by analysts.

Silence Therapeutics (SLN) was rose 0.1%. The company said it will buy back the exclusive global rights to two siRNA drug targets under a collaboration deal with Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals. The biotech company said it won't make any upfront payment for the two assets, but Mallinckrodt may get future milestones and low single-digit royalties on sales.

