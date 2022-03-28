Health Care Sector Update for 03/28/2022: STAA,EGRX,ACPH.BX,DRTS

Health care stocks were little changed this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was up less than 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was sinking about 0.1%.

In company news, STAAR Surgical (STAA) shares gained 9.9% after Monday saying the US Food and Drug Administration approved its EVO/EVO+ Visian implantable collamer lens for patients with myopia or myopia with astigmatism in patients 21 to 45 years of age and replacing traditional glasses and contact lenses.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) shares climbed 9% after Monday announcing plans to acquire Acacia Pharma Group (ACPH.BR) values the UK-based drug maker at 94.7 million euros ($103.8 million). Under terms of the proposed 0.90 euro-per-share transaction, investors will receive 0.68 euro in cash and 0.0049 of an Eagle common share for each of their Acacia shares.

Alpha Tau Medical (DRTS) shares rose nearly 11% after the oncology therapeutics company reported an full-year 2021 loss of $0.67 per share compared with a loss of $0.22 per share loss during the prior year. The company, which finished 2021 with $31.9 million in cash and equivalents and raised $90 million this month through its business combination with Healthcare Capital, also said it has sufficient resources to fund operations for at least another two years.

