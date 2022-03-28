US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 03/28/2022: AXSM, JAZZ, STAA, IONS, BIIB, XLV, IBB

MT Newswires
Health care stocks were edging higher pre-bell Monday. The iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently inactive and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) was up 0.05% recently.

Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) shares were rallying past 9% after saying it agreed to acquire Jazz Pharmaceuticals' (JAZZ) dual-acting dopamine and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor, Sunosi. Under the terms of the agreement, Axsome will pay Jazz Pharmaceuticals $53 million upfront, a high single-digit royalty on net sales in the US in current indication and a mid single-digit royalty on US sales in future indications.

STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) shares were up nearly 15% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has approved EVO/EVO+ Visian implantable Collamer lens for patients with myopia or myopia with astigmatism.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) shares were down about 4% after the company and Biogen (BIIB) said they are discontinuing the clinical program for their investigational drug for the treatment of C9orf72-associated amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

