Health Care Sector Update for 03/27/2023: NVS, CVS, BNTX, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were steady premarket Monday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) were recently inactive.

Novartis (NVS) was up more than 6% after saying its phase 3 trial evaluating Kisqali in combination with endocrine therapy in patients with early breast cancer at risk of recurrence met the study's primary endpoint of invasive disease-free survival.

CVS Health (CVS) said it expects to complete its acquisition of Signify Health (SGFY) on or around March 29. Signify Health was climbing past 5% in recent premarket activity.

BioNTech (BNTX) was declining more over 3% after it reported Q4 earnings of 9.26 euros per diluted share, down from 12.18 euros a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected 8.07 euros.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.