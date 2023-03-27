Health Care Sector Update for 03/27/2023: AGEN, NCNA, JNCE, CDAK

Healthcare stocks were higher late Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 1.2% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.4%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was 0.1% higher.

In company news, Agenus (AGEN) shares were up almost 5% after it said a combination of botensilimab with balstilimab showed a 33% durable response rate in a group of 24 patients with recurrent platinum-resistant/refractory ovarian cancer during an expansion of its phase 1b study.

NuCana (NCNA) shares were down 35% after the company said Friday that the Technical Board of Appeal of the European Patent Office invalidated a company patent.

Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE) was jumping over 21% after it signed a definitive merger agreement for Concentra Biosciences to buy the clinical-stage company for $1.85 in cash per share plus a contingent value right.

Codiak BioSciences (CDAK) was down almost 57% after the company filed for protection under Chapter 11 of the US Bankruptcy Code and plans to sell its assets to maximize its value.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.