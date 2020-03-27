Health Care Sector Update for 03/27/2020: VRML,SDC,VIR,TXMD

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ -0.99%

PFE -1.87%

ABT -1.53%

MRK -1.73%

AMGN +2.05%

Health care stocks continue to outperform the broader markets, with the NYSE Health Care Index slipping just 0.1% in late trade while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down about 1.1%. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was falling 1.0% this afternoon.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Vermillion (VRML) raced 20% higher after the diagnostics and bio-analytics company Friday said its ASPiRA Labs subsidiary has signed a national preferred agreement with Cigna (CI), which includes its OVA1 assay for ovarian cancer risk assessment and other genetic tests. Earlier, Vermillion reported a Q4 net loss of $0.03 per share on $1.28 million in revenue, improving on a $0.04 per share loss during the year-ago period on $793,000 in revenue.

In other sector news:

(+) SmileDirectClub (SDC) climbed 12% on Friday after the company said it has shifted a significant portion of its 3-D printing capacity to produce face shields used by healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients. The dental products company said it can produce up to 7,500 face shields per day and was expecting to soon deliver the first 1,000 face shields to a hospital in Boise, Idaho.

(+) Vir Biotechnology (VIR) rose 8% after the early-stage drugmaker reported a Q4 net loss of $0.71 per share, significantly narrowing its $3.05 per share loss during the year-ago period and beating the two-analyst mean by $0.08 per share. The company also said it has sufficient funds to keep operating through at least the end of 2021.

(-) TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) dropped over 16% after the women's healthcare company late Thursday said it was expecting around $11 million in Q1 revenue, trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $11.6 million in revenue for the three months ending March 31. The company also announced a contingency plan intended to preserve the value of its investments and protect its balance sheet amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.