Health Care Sector Update for 03/27/2020: VIR,SDC,TXMD

JNJ -2.20%

PFE -2.30%

ABT -0.96%

MRK -1.73%

AMGN +0.84%

Health care stocks were outperforming the broader markets, with the NYSE Health Care Index declining 1.8% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down almost 1.4%. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was falling 1.2% this afternoon.

(+) Vir Biotechnology (VIR) rose 4.9% after the early-stage drugmaker reported a Q4 net loss of $0.71 per share, significantly narrowing its $3.05 per share loss during the year-ago period and beating the two-analyst mean by $0.08 per share. The company also said it has sufficient funds to keep operating through at least the end of 2021.

(+) SmileDirectClub (SDC) climbed 14% on Friday after the company said it has shifted a significant portion of its 3-D printing capacity to produce face shields used by healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients. The dental products company said it can produce up to 7,500 face shields per day and was expecting to soon deliver the first 1,000 face shields to a hospital in Boise, Idaho.

(-) TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) dropped 19% after the women's healthcare company late Thursday said it was expecting around $11 million in Q1 revenue, trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $11.6 million in revenue for the three months ending March 31. The company also announced a contingency plan intended to preserve the value of its investments and protect its balance sheet amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

