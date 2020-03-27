Health Care Sector Update for 03/27/2020: TBIO, SNY, SDC, TXMD, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: -3.15%

PFE: -2.08%

ABT: +1.57%

MRK: -2.34%

AMGN: -2.54%

Leading health care stocks were mostly higher pre-bell Friday.

Moving stocks include:

(+) Translate (TBIO), which was advancing by more than 8% amid a partnership with Sanofi Pasteur, a unit of French drug maker Sanofi (SNY), to develop a novel mRNA vaccine candidate for the COVID-19 disease. Translate also said the US FDA has granted a rare pediatric disease designation for MRT5005, an investigational drug for the treatment of cystic fibrosis.

(+) SmileDirectClub (SDC) was up more than 9% after saying it has started 3D printing face shields for use by health care workers dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

(-) TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) was almost 7% lower after it unveiled a contingency plan designed to preserve the value of its investments and protect its balance sheet amid challenging market conditions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

TherapeuticsMD also suspended its full-year 2020 financial guidance due to the unknown impact of the health issue on its operations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.