Health Care Sector Update for 03/26/2024: VKTX, MESO, MRNA, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were steady premarket Tuesday as the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was inactive and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was up a slight 0.1% recently.

Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) was up more than 16% after it reported "positive results" for its potential anti-obesity drug VK2735. A 28-day phase 1 clinical trial of a pill form of the drug showed up to 5.3% mean body weight loss compared with a placebo, the company said.

Mesoblast (MESO) was rallying past 34% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has indicated that the available clinical data from a phase 3 study appears to be adequate to support the submission of a proposed Biologics License Application for remestemcel-L.

Moderna (MRNA) was up 0.8% after saying its new COVID-19 vaccine candidate mRNA-1283 showed a "higher immune response" in the phase 3 pivotal clinical trial compared with its licensed vaccine Spikevax.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.