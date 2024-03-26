Health Care Sector Update for 03/26/2024: SWAV, JNJ

Health care stocks were rising late Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index up 0.4% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) adding 0.5%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was fractionally down.

In corporate news, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is considering acquiring Shockwave Medical (SWAV), a medical-device maker, the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday. Shockwave shares soared almost 10% and Johnson & Johnson was up 0.4%.

Mesoblast (MESO) said late Monday the US Food and Drug Administration has indicated that the available clinical data from a phase 3 study appears to be adequate to support the submission of a proposed biologics license application for remestemcel-L, a treatment of complication of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. Its shares surged 78%.

Stoke Therapeutics (STOK) shares soared 58%, a day after the company said its investigational new medicine STK-001 was found to benefit subjects with Dravet syndrome, a severe myoclonic epilepsy of infancy.

Check-Cap (CHEK) shares skyrocketed nearly 28%, a day after the company said it has agreed to merge with fintech firm Nobul AI.

