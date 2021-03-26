Health Care Sector Update for 03/26/2021: HSDT,AGIO,TFFP,CODX

Health care stocks rallied Friday, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 1.0% this afternoon while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up 1.5%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was slipping 0.5%.

In company news, Helius Medical Technologies (HSDT) climbed almost 31% on Friday after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has approved its portable Neuromodulation Stimulator to treat motor deficits by stimulating trigeminal and facial nerves.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) climbed nearly 1% after saying shareholders voted to approve the sale of its commercial, clinical and research-stage oncology portfolio to privately held Servier Pharmaceuticals.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (TFFP) slid 13% after pricing a public offering of common shares at $14 each, or 7.3% under Thursday's closing price.

Co-Diagnostics (CODX) tumbled 20% after HC Wainwright nearly halved its price target to $16 from $30 previously and reiterated its buy rating.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.