Health Care Sector Update for 03/26/2021: AWH,TFFP,CODX

Health care stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.8% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up 1.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was slipping 0.3%.

In company news, Aspira Women's Health (AWH) rose 5.8% after the gynecological diagnostics company announced plans to commercialize its early-detection test for ovarian cancer in partnership with the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston and Medical University Lodz in Poland.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (TFFP) slid nearly 13% after pricing a public offering of common shares at $14 each, or 7.3% under Thursday's closing price.

Co-Diagnostics (CODX) tumbled 17% after HC Wainwright nearly halved its price target to $16 from $30 and reiterated its buy rating.

