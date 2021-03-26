Health Care Sector Update for 03/26/2021: AWH, AGIO, NVAX, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed in Friday's pre-bell trading. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was climbing by 0.29% while the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was 0.03% lower recently.

Aspira Women's Health (AWH) was advancing by more than 16% even after it reported a Q4 net loss of $0.58 per share, compared with a $0.03 per share loss during the year-ago period, while revenue for the gynecological diagnosis company rose 11% from a year earlier to $1.45 million for final three months of 2020.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) was 2.8% higher after saying shareholders have voted to approve the sale of its commercial, clinical and research-stage oncology portfolio to Servier Pharmaceuticals.

Novavax (NVAX) is delaying its COVID-19 vaccine supply to the European Union amid production issues, Reuters reported. Novavax was set to supply 100 million doses to the bloc, with an option for another 100 million, according to the report. Novavax was gaining more than 3% recently.

