Health Care Sector Update for 03/26/2020: JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN, HTGM, RKDA, BIOC

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: +0.51%

PFE: +0.67%

ABT: +0.27%

MRK: -0.25%

AMGN: +0.29%

Most top health care stocks were rising during pre-market hours on Thursday.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM), which rose more than 11% after the company reported a net loss of $0.51 per share for the year ended Dec. 31, 2019, compared with a loss of $0.60 per share a year earlier. This figure beat the consensus estimate of a loss of $0.53 per share as compiled by Capital IQ.

(-) Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA), which was down more than 15% after posting Q4 net loss of $0.72 per share, or $6.2 million, compared with a loss of $646,000 in the year-ago quarter. Two analysts were expecting a loss of $0.58 per share.

(=) Biocept (BIOC), which was flat after the company Wednesday said Q4 sales gained 108% to $1.8 million year over year. This topped the consensus estimate of $1.7 million from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

