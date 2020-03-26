Health Care Sector Update for 03/26/2020: FREQ,AKRX,BMY,XLRN,AMN

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ +4.01%

PFE +5.13%

ABT +6.42%

MRK +6.24%

AMGN +1.64%

Health care stocks continued to rise this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index climbing 5.2% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up 5.4%. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was ahead 3.8% this afternoon.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Frequency Therapeutics (FREQ) was ahead nearly 11% late Thursday after the tissue-regeneration company narrowed its Q4 net loss to $0.19 per share, improving on a $3.23 per share loss during the final three months of 2018 while quarterly revenue grew to $4.7 million compared with $0 during the year-ago period.

In other sector news:

(+) Akorn (AKRX) was maintaining a nearly 22% advance following a Bloomberg report earlier Thursday that said several suitors, including Cerberus Capital and Vivo Capital, were considering bids for the generic drugmaker.

(+) Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) rose 6% after Thursday saying the US Food and Drug Administration has approved the company's Zeposia medication to treat relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis. The drugmaker and Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) also said new data published in the New England of Medicine shows their reblozyl drug candidate significantly reduces the need for transfusions in patients with anemia resulting from beta thalassemia.

(-) AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) dropped over 11% on Thursday after SunTrust cut its investment rating for the hospital-staffing company to hold from buy and lowered its price target on the stock by $18 to $64 a share.

