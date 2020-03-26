Health Care Sector Update for 03/26/2020: AKRX, BMY, XLRN, AMN

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ +4.73%

PFE +5.50%

ABT +6.15%

MRK +5.64%

AMGN +0.89%

Health care stocks were rising, with the NYSE Health Care Index climbing 5% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up 5.1%. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was ahead 3.8% this afternoon.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Akorn (AKRX) climbed more than 18% on Thursday following a Bloomberg report that said several suitors, including Cerberus Capital and Vivo Capital, were considering bids for the generic drug maker.

In other sector news:

(+) Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) rose 5.5% after Thursday saying the US Food and Drug Administration has approved the company's Zeposia medication to treat relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis. The drugmaker and Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) also said new data published in the New England of Medicine shows their reblozyl drug candidate significantly reduces the need for transfusions in patients with anemia resulting from beta thalassemia.

(-) AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) dropped over 12% on Thursday after SunTrust cut its investment rating for the hospital-staffing company to hold from buy and lowered its price target on the stock by $18 to $64 a share.

