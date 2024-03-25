Health Care Sector Update for 03/25/2024: SINT, MASI, LABP, ABBV, CYTO

Health care stocks were decreasing in late Monday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) each shedding about 0.2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was down 0.3%.

In corporate news, Sintx Technologies (SINT) shares tumbled about 48% after the company said Monday it priced an offering of 28.4 million shares at $0.047 apiece for gross proceeds of about $1.3 million.

Masimo (MASI) shares rose 3% after an activist investor sought to add two candidates to the health technology company's board, while Masimo is reviewing a separation of its consumer business. The Wall Street Journal reported that Masimo may opt for a joint venture as it evaluates the proposed spinoff of the consumer business.

Landos Biopharma (LABP) soared 176% after the company and AbbVie (ABBV) said they signed an agreement under which AbbVie will buy the latter for $20.42 per share in cash, or about $137.5 million. AbbVie shares were fractionally higher.

Altamira Therapeutics (CYTO) surged 29% after the company said that it's collaborating with Univercells to assess the SemaPhore platform for mRNA vaccine delivery.

