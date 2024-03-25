Health Care Sector Update for 03/25/2024: MASI, LABP, ABBV, CYTO

Health care stocks were easing Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) each shedding about 0.2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) decreased 0.2%.

In corporate news, Masimo (MASI) shares rose 3.5% after an activist investor sought to add two candidates to the health technology company's board, while Masimo is evaluating a separation of its consumer business.

Landos Biopharma (LABP) soared 173% after the company and AbbVie (ABBV) said they signed an agreement under which AbbVie will acquire the latter for $20.42 per share in cash, or about $137.5 million.

Altamira Therapeutics (CYTO) surged 28% after the company said that it's collaborating with Univercells to assess the SemaPhore platform for mRNA vaccine delivery.

