News & Insights

US Markets
MASI

Health Care Sector Update for 03/25/2024: MASI, LABP, ABBV, CYTO

March 25, 2024 — 02:01 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were easing Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) each shedding about 0.2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) decreased 0.2%.

In corporate news, Masimo (MASI) shares rose 3.5% after an activist investor sought to add two candidates to the health technology company's board, while Masimo is evaluating a separation of its consumer business.

Landos Biopharma (LABP) soared 173% after the company and AbbVie (ABBV) said they signed an agreement under which AbbVie will acquire the latter for $20.42 per share in cash, or about $137.5 million.

Altamira Therapeutics (CYTO) surged 28% after the company said that it's collaborating with Univercells to assess the SemaPhore platform for mRNA vaccine delivery.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MASI
LABP
ABBV
CYTO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.