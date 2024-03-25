News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 03/25/2024: MASI, ESPR, OCGN, XLV, IBB

March 25, 2024 — 09:18 am EDT

Health care stocks were steady premarket Monday as the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was inactive and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was down a slight 0.1% recently.

Masimo (MASI) activist investor Politan Capital Management said it is nominating two candidates to the health technology company's board. Masimo was up more than 12% pre-bell.

Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) was over 19% higher after the company said the US Food and Drug Administration approved Nexletol and Nexlizet for expanded use in cardiovascular risk reduction and lowering low-density lipoprotein cholesterol for both primary and secondary prevention patients.

Ocugen (OCGN) was up more than 11% after a federal appeals court upheld a lower-court decision, dismissing allegations of misleading shareholders with its statements about a prospective COVID-19 vaccine and its approvals in the US.

