Health Care Sector Update for 03/25/2022: PHAS,MEIP,ETNB,CLVR

Health care stocks have turned narrowly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) both adding 0.1% each.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was sinking 1.9% in late trade.

In company news, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS) fell 4.2% after the clinical-stage drugmaker late Thursday reported a Q4 net loss of $0.90 per share, compared with a $1.03 loss during the final quarter of 2020 but missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.58 loss.

MEI Pharma (MEIP) slumped 64% after late Thursday saying it will delay filing a marketing application for its Zandelisib drug candidate following a recent meeting with the US Food and Drug Administration. MEI and Kyowa Kirin have been advised by the FDA to continue the ongoing randomized phase 3 study.

Among gainers, 89bio (ETNB) climbed 4% after the biopharmaceuticals company late Thursday reported a Q4 net loss of $1.30 per share, more than doubling its $0.63 per share loss during the year-ago period. The company had no revenue, as expected.

Clever Leaves Holdings (CLVR) more than doubled in value Friday, rising nearly 129% shortly before the closing bell, after the cannabinoids producer reported a 25% year-over-year increase in Q4 revenue to $4.2 million, topping the single-analyst estimate looking for $4.1 million. Clever Leaves and other cannabis stocks also were getting a boost Friday after a US House committee overnight moved decriminalization legislation to a floor vote next week.

