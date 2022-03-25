US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 03/25/2022: MEIP, SGHT, ADMA, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were advancing pre-bell Friday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) was up 0.26% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was 0.12% higher recently.

MEI Pharma (MEIP) shares were retreating more than 47% after the company and Kyowa Kirin late Thursday said the US Food Drug Administration now requires a randomized trial to determine efficacy and safety of phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase inhibitor drug candidates, including zandelisib.

Sight Sciences (SGHT) shares were climbing past 3% after it reported late Thursday a Q4 net loss to $0.34 per share compared with a loss of $0.97 per share a year earlier. Revenue grew to $14.7 million from $9 million in the year-ago quarter.

Adma Biologics (ADMA) shares were up more than 2% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has approved extending the expiration dating from 24 to 36 months for its Asceniv and Bivigam immune globulin medicines stored at 2 to 8 degrees Celsius.

