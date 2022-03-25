US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 03/25/2022: MEIP, ETNB, CLVR

Health care stocks have turned narrowly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index slipping less than 0.1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was down 0.2%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was sinking 1.8%.

In company news, MEI Pharma (MEIP) dropped nearly 62% after Thursday night saying it will delay filing a marketing application for its Zandelisib oncology drug candidate following a recent meeting with the US Food and Drug Administration and the agency saying it would first require phase III testing of the oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor before considering the application.

89bio (ETNB) climbed 7.6% after the biopharmaceuticals company late Thursday reported a Q4 net loss of $1.30 per share, more than doubling its $0.63 per share loss during the year-ago period. The company had no revenue, as expected.

Clever Leaves Holdings (CLVR) raced over 33% higher after the cannabinoids producer reported a 25% year-over-year increase in Q4 revenue to $4.2 million, topping the single-analyst estimate looking for $4.1 million for the three months ended Dec. 31. Clever Leaves and other cannabis stocks also were getting a boost Friday after a US House committee overnight moved decriminalization legislation to a floor vote next week.

