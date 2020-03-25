Health Care Sector Update for 03/25/2020: TTOO, NBY, IMMP, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: +0.35%

PFE: -0.27%

ABT: -0.23%

MRK: -0.77%

AMGN: -0.93%

Health care giants were mostly declining pre-bell Wednesday.

Moving stocks include:

(+) T2 Biosystems (TTOO), which was surging more than 118% after saying it expects revenue of $2.2 million to $2.6 million in Q1, against analysts' estimates of $3.05 million in a Capital IQ poll. The company also suspended its 2020 guidance on COVID-19 pandemic but said it is working on COVID-19 product, backed by funds of about $30 million at end-March.

(+) NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NBY) was up more than 16% after the US biopharmaceutical company said KN95 disposable air filter masks are available on its website, avenova.com.

(-) Immutep (IMMP) was slumping more than 47% even after saying a phase 2b trial of eftilagimod alpha in combination with paclitaxel to treat metastatic breast cancer showed that 63% of patients who received the drug cocktail were progression-free at the six-month landmark.

