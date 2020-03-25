Health Care Sector Update for 03/25/2020: GILD,ASTC,VTGN,ALLK

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ +3.11%

PFE +2.42%

ABT +3.27%

MRK +0.49%

AMGN -1.79%

Health care stocks still were rising, with the NYSE Health Care Index ahead 4.6% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up 3.4%. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing just 0.3% in late trade.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(-) Gilead Science (GILD) fell 5% after Wednesday saying it has asked the US Food and Drug Administration to rescind the orphan drug designation for its remdesivir drug candidate, with the company explaining it believes it can still steer the experimental antiviral therapy for COVID-19 through the regulatory process "as quickly as possible." Gilead did not say why it wanted the designation removed just two days after the FDA granted it. In a statement, it acknowledged the "urgent public health needs posed by the COVID-19 pandemic" and said recent talks with agency officials suggest remdesivir can receive an expedited review without orphan drug designation.

In other sector news:

(+) Astrotech (ASTC) surged to its best share price since February 2017, rising almost 600% to $7.75, after Wednesday saying it was developing a screening device for COVID-19, pneumonia and other lung diseases that will identify metabolites in a person's breath indicating an infection. The BreathTest-1000 likely won't be as accurate as a laboratory DNA test, the company said, although it could be "an excellent quick screening device for field applications,".

(+) VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN) climbed almost 30% after the specialty drugmaker said it sold $250,000 of its common stock to Lincoln Park Capital at a 33% premium to the previous day's closing price. The institutional investor also has the option to buy up to $10 million more of the company's stock over the next 24 months.

(-) Allakos (ALLK) declined 14%, reversing an early advance after the company late Tuesday said patients with mast cell gastrointestinal disease showed a 64% mean in total symptom score compared to baseline levels during phase I testing of its antolimab drug candidate. Five of the seven patients in the trial experienced declines of 50% or more in their symptom scores, Allakos said, adding antolimab generally was well-tolerated with no drug-related serious adverse events.

