Health Care Sector Update for 03/25/2020: ASTC,VTGN,ALLK

MT Newswires MTNewswires
Health care stocks were rising, with the NYSE Health Care Index was ahead 3.6% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up 2.4%. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing just 0.2% this afternoon.

(+) Astrotech (ASTC) reached its best share price since February 2017 on Wednesday, rising almost 600% to $7.75, after the company said it was developing an instrument to screen for COVID-19, pneumonia and other lung diseases by identifying metabolites in a person's breath that may indicate an infection. The BreathTest-1000 likely won't be as accurate as a laboratory DNA test, but it could be "an excellent quick screening device for field applications," the company said.

(+) VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN) climbed almost 20% after the specialty drugmaker said it recently sold $250,000 of its common stock to Lincoln Park Capital at a 33% premium to the previous day's closing price. The institutional investor also has the option to buy up to $10 million more of the company's stock over the next 24 months.

(-) Allakos (ALLK) declined 7%, reversing an early advance after the company late Tuesday said patients with mast cell gastrointestinal disease showed a 64% mean in total symptom score compared to baseline levels during phase I testing of its antolimab drug candidate. Five of the seven patients experienced declines of 50% or more in their symptom scores, Allakos said, adding antolimab generally was well-tolerated with no drug-related serious adverse events.

