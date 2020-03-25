Health Care Sector Update for 03/25/2020: ASTC,VTGN,ALLK

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ +1.13%

PFE +0.39%

ABT +0.85%

MRK -0.64%

AMGN -4.82%

Health care stocks were rising, with the NYSE Health Care Index was ahead 3.6% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up 2.4%. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing just 0.2% this afternoon.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Astrotech (ASTC) reached its best share price since February 2017 on Wednesday, rising almost 600% to $7.75, after the company said it was developing an instrument to screen for COVID-19, pneumonia and other lung diseases by identifying metabolites in a person's breath that may indicate an infection. The BreathTest-1000 likely won't be as accurate as a laboratory DNA test, but it could be "an excellent quick screening device for field applications," the company said.

In other sector news:

(+) VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN) climbed almost 20% after the specialty drugmaker said it recently sold $250,000 of its common stock to Lincoln Park Capital at a 33% premium to the previous day's closing price. The institutional investor also has the option to buy up to $10 million more of the company's stock over the next 24 months.

(-) Allakos (ALLK) declined 7%, reversing an early advance after the company late Tuesday said patients with mast cell gastrointestinal disease showed a 64% mean in total symptom score compared to baseline levels during phase I testing of its antolimab drug candidate. Five of the seven patients experienced declines of 50% or more in their symptom scores, Allakos said, adding antolimab generally was well-tolerated with no drug-related serious adverse events.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.