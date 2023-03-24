Health Care Sector Update for 03/24/2023: INVO, INCY, GSK

Health care stocks were higher Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.7%, the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.9%, and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) climbing 0.6%.

In company news, INVO Bioscience (INVO) shares fell nearly 7% after striking a deal to sell 3.68 million shares, or pre-funded warrants, to a healthcare institutional investor to raise about $3 million. The company will also issue warrants to buy up to 5.52 million shares. The combined offering price for each share and warrant will be $0.815.

Incyte (INCY) shares fell 3.5%. The drugmaker said late Thursday that the US Food and Drug Administration issued a complete response letter indicating that the agency can't approve the company's new drug application for ruxolitinib in its present form.

GSK (GSK) shares fell 2.3% after it "respectfully disagrees" with a ruling by a California state court in a case against the pharmaceutical company regarding its heartburn drug ranitidine, also known as Zantac.

