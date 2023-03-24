Health Care Sector Update for 03/24/2023: INCY, HUMA, ADMA, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Friday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was down 0.2% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was recently inactive.

Incyte (INCY) was declining by almost 3% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration issued a complete response letter indicating that the agency can't approve the company's new drug application for ruxolitinib in its present form. The FDA has determined that the study submitted in the application met its objective of bioequivalence but the agency also identified additional requirements for approval, the company said.

Humacyte (HUMA) was advancing by over 2% after it reported a Q4 net loss of $0.04 per diluted share, swinging from earnings of $0.41 a year earlier but better than the estimated loss of $0.24 per share from analysts polled by Capital IQ. The company also said it has cash, and cash equivalents to fund operations through the end of 2024.

ADMA Biologics (ADMA) was up more than 7% after reporting that it narrowed its Q4 loss to $0.06 per diluted share from $0.09 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.07 per share. Revenue doubled, also beating analysts' estimates.

