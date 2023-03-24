Health Care Sector Update for 03/24/2023: GBNH, NVO, INVO

Health care stocks were higher during late afternoon Friday, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 1.1%, the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 1.2%, and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) climbing 1%.

In company news, Greenbrook TMS (GBNH) shares surged nearly 155% after the company reported that it completed a nearly $6.3 million private placement of shares and signed a deal with Madryn Asset Management to extend its credit facility.

Novo Nordisk (NVO) shares were up 3.1% after reporting that data from a phase 3b trial of oral semaglutide showed the study reached its primary endpoint and that higher doses of the drug also led to greater efficacy for weight loss.

INVO Bioscience (INVO) shares fell nearly 6% after striking a deal to sell 3.68 million shares, or pre-funded warrants, to a healthcare institutional investor to raise about $3 million. The company will also issue warrants to buy up to 5.52 million shares. The combined offering price for each share and warrant will be $0.815.

