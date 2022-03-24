US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 03/24/2022: BVXV, SIEN, RMED

Health care stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.5% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was up 0.7%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 0.8%.

In company news, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (BVXV) rallied Thursday, climbing over 24% after the specialty drug maker announced a new strategic agreement with the Max Planck Institute for Multidisciplinary Sciences and the University Medical Center Gottingen in Germany to develop nanosized antibodies, with BiondVax receiving an exclusive option for a global commercial license for each NanoAb produced through the partnership.

Sientra (SIEN) rose 8.1% after late Wednesday narrowing its Q4 net loss to $0.27 per share compared with a $0.42 per share loss for the medical aesthetics company during the year-ago period while revenue grew 26.3% year-over-year to $22.6 million, topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting $21.8 million in revenue during the three months ended Dec. 31. The company also was getting a boost Thursday after saying Health Canada has cleared it to begin selling a line of silicone gel breast implants in that country.

RA Medical Systems (RMED) tumbled almost 14% after the medical lasers company overnight reported a Q4 net loss of $1.23 per share, improving on a $3.62 per share loss during the final three months of 2020 but still missing the Capital IQ consensus of $0.86 loss per share.

