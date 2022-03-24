Health Care Sector Update for 03/24/2022: BVXV, AWRW, APLS, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were edging higher premarket Thursday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.31% higher and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was up 0.03% recently.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (BVXV) was gaining over 61% in value after announcing a collaboration with Germany's Max Planck Institute for Multidisciplinary Sciences and the University Medical Center Gottingen to develop nano-sized antibodies for the potential treatment of various diseases.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) was up more than 1% after it filed an application to initiate a Phase 1/2a clinical trial of ARO-MUC5AC, the company's investigational RNA interference therapeutic to potentially treat asthma and various muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) was declining by more than 3% after it priced its underwritten public offering of 7,446,809 shares of its common stock at $47.00 per share, for total gross proceeds of $350 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.