Health Care Sector Update for 03/24/2022: BJDX,BVXV,SIEN,RMED

Health care stocks were finishing near their intraday highs this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 1.0% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was up 0.9%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 1.0%.

In company news, Bluejay Diagnostics (BJDX) slid 6.1% after the company said Gordon Kinder has resigned as chief financial officer to pursue other professional interests. He was succeeded by Kenneth Fisher.

RA Medical Systems (RMED) tumbled almost 14% after the medical lasers company overnight reported a Q4 net loss of $1.23 per share, improving on a $3.62 per share loss during the final three months of 2020 but still missing the Capital IQ consensus of $0.86 loss per share.

To the upside, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (BVXV) rallied Thursday, climbing nearly 28% after the specialty drug maker announced a new strategic agreement with the Max Planck Institute for Multidisciplinary Sciences and the University Medical Center Gottingen in Germany to develop nanosized antibodies, with BiondVax receiving an exclusive option for a global commercial license for each NanoAb produced through the partnership.

Sientra (SIEN) rose 8.9% after narrowing its Q4 net loss to $0.27 per share compared with a $0.42 per share loss for the medical aesthetics company during the year-ago period while revenue grew 26.3% year-over-year to $22.6 million, topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting $21.8 million in revenue during the three months ended Dec. 31. The company also was getting a boost Thursday after saying Health Canada has cleared it to begin selling a line of silicone gel breast implants in that country.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.