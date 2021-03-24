Health Care Sector Update for 03/24/2021: DVAX, KLDO, HCM, BGNE, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were climbing premarket Wednesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.10% higher and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently up 0.69%.

Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) was advancing by more than 2% after the company and Clover Biopharmaceuticals said they have dosed the first participants in a phase 2/3 study of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate being developed with CpG 1018 plus alum as an adjuvante.

Kaleido Biosciences (KLDO) was gaining more than 9% after saying it had positive results in patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 from a non-Investigational New Drug study of KB109.

Hutchison China MediTech (HCM) was climbing past 2% after saying it has started a clinical trial evaluating the combination of surufatinib with BeiGene's (BGNE) tislelizumab as a potential treatment for advanced solid tumors.

