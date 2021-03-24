US Markets
DVAX

Health Care Sector Update for 03/24/2021: DVAX, KLDO, HCM, BGNE, XLV, IBB

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were climbing premarket Wednesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.10% higher and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently up 0.69%.

Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) was advancing by more than 2% after the company and Clover Biopharmaceuticals said they have dosed the first participants in a phase 2/3 study of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate being developed with CpG 1018 plus alum as an adjuvante.

Kaleido Biosciences (KLDO) was gaining more than 9% after saying it had positive results in patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 from a non-Investigational New Drug study of KB109.

Hutchison China MediTech (HCM) was climbing past 2% after saying it has started a clinical trial evaluating the combination of surufatinib with BeiGene's (BGNE) tislelizumab as a potential treatment for advanced solid tumors.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DVAX KLDO HCM BGNE XLV

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular