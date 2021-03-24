Health Care Sector Update for 03/24/2021: BCLI,NRBO,EYES

Health care stocks were moderately higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.4% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was up 0.4%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was sinking 1.5%.

In company news, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI) was 1.2% higher after reporting positive topline data from a phase II testing of its NurOwn drug candidate in patients with progressive multiple sclerosis, meeting the primary endpoint for safety and also achieving improved secondary endpoints, including neurologic function, cognition and biomarkers.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NRBO) turned 1.6% lower, giving back an earlier 9.5% gain, after the biotechnology firm said Gemphire Therapeutics investors have agreed to changes in the companies' December 2019 merger agreement that will allow NeuroBo to develop its Gemcabene drug candidate as a potential COVID-19 therapy without raising outside funds.

Second Sight Medical Products (EYES) tumbled 15% after the medical device company announced a $27.9 million private placement of 4.65 million shares priced at $6 apiece, or 45.5% under its last closing price.

